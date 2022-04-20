UTAH (ABC4) – On Tuesday, April 19, Arizona governor Doug Ducey and Texas governor Greg Abbott announced the creation of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force, a multi-state partnership comprised of 26 states, led by Republican governors, designed to “disrupt and dismantle the transnational criminal organizations taking advantage of the chaos Joe Biden has created along the southern border,” according to a press release.

The new strike force aims to target cartels and criminal organizations by “increasing collaboration, improving intelligence, investing in analysis, combating human smuggling, and stopping drug flow” among each of the participating states.

The Republican Governors Association calls Biden’s immigration policies “reckless,” and cites a lack of adequate federal resources as cause for an “unprecedented increase in criminal operations” along the southern border and in “communities across the country.”

The association says that “every state is a border state” and that we are all, as a nation, dealing with the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into states across the U.S.

They claim that Republican governors have repeatedly stepped up to “fill the void” with state National Guard and state law enforcement in Texas and Arizona. The association says that there was an effort in 2021 to request a meeting with Biden to offer ten policy solutions that could “immediately relieve the crisis at the border.”

Here is a list of governors that have joined in: