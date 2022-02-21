22-year-old breaks Guinness World Record for tallest stack of M&M’s, again

National

by: Kiah Armstrong

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 13: M&M’S World Las Vegas celebrates the opening of its new candy wall – the largest M&M’S candy wall in the world – as part of a larger full-store renovation project on December 13, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The candy wall stretches more than 62 feet wide and features 125 tubes of M&M’S in 22 colors and 11 varieties. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Mars Chocolate North America)

AUSTRALIA (ABC4) – A 22-year-old man has landed yet another spot in the Guinness World Records by building the tallest stack of M&M’s.

Serial world record-breaker Brendan Kelbie, of Queensland, Australia, has reclaimed his Guinness World Records title by stacking six M&M’s, breaking the previous record of five which was jointly held by Will Cutbill of the United Kingdom and Rocco Mercurio of Italy.

In a video posted to Twitter, Kelbie can be seen using some sort of paper product to pick up the M&M’s as he stacks them one by one in the 30-second video.

This wasn’t Kelbie’s first time rising to fame in the Guinness World Records. The 22-year-old tied with previous “serial record-breaker” Silvio Sabba of Italy by stacking four M&M’s in November 2020.

According to Guinness World Records, a few months later, engineer Will Cutbill rose to fame by stacking five M&M’s in June 2021.

In order to beat the record, a stack must be completely free-standing and able to stand for a minimum of 10-seconds. A contender must use plain chocolate M&M’s to compete for the world record.

Kelbie also holds 12 other Guinness World Record spots.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories