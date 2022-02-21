22-year-old breaks Guinness World Record for tallest stack of M&M’s, again

AUSTRALIA (ABC4) – A 22-year-old man has landed yet another spot in the Guinness World Records by building the tallest stack of M&M’s.
Serial world record-breaker Brendan Kelbie, of Queensland, Australia, has reclaimed his Guinness World Records title by stacking six M&M’s, breaking the previous record of five which was jointly held by Will Cutbill of the United Kingdom and Rocco Mercurio of Italy.
In a video posted to Twitter, Kelbie can be seen using some sort of paper product to pick up the M&M’s as he stacks them one by one in the 30-second video.
This wasn’t Kelbie’s first time rising to fame in the Guinness World Records. The 22-year-old tied with previous “serial record-breaker” Silvio Sabba of Italy by stacking four M&M’s in November 2020.
According to Guinness World Records, a few months later, engineer Will Cutbill rose to fame by stacking five M&M’s in June 2021.
In order to beat the record, a stack must be completely free-standing and able to stand for a minimum of 10-seconds. A contender must use plain chocolate M&M’s to compete for the world record.
Kelbie also holds 12 other Guinness World Record spots.