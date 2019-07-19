200th firefighter dies from a World Trade Center-related illness

(CNN/ ABC4 News)- The New York Fire Dept. attributed another firefighter death to a 9/11 illness Thursday.
That brings the total to 200.
Mayor and presidential candidate Bill de Blasio cited the number in a tweet calling for the Senate to fund the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.
Senators Rand Paul and Mike Lee blocked the Senate’s attempt to fund it through 2090.
But Senator Lee was able to secure unanimous consent on two amendments and final passage is expected next week.
In addition to the 200 firefighters who have died from 9/11 related illnesses, 343 died on the day of the attack.