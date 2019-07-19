200th firefighter dies from a World Trade Center-related illness

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted images of FDNY firefighters Richard Driscoll and Kevin Nolan, saying, “200 members of the FDNY have now succumbed to WTC-related illness. They didn’t hesitate to run into danger. They stayed until the work was done.” (CNN)

(CNN/ ABC4 News)- The New York Fire Dept. attributed another firefighter death to a 9/11 illness Thursday.

That brings the total to 200.

Mayor and presidential candidate Bill de Blasio cited the number in a tweet calling for the Senate to fund the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.

Rest in peace, firefighters Richard Driscoll and Kevin Nolan.



200 members of the FDNY have now succumbed to WTC-related illness. They didn’t hesitate to run into danger. They stayed until the work was done.



The Senate MUST fully fund the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. pic.twitter.com/pHTif6PwCL — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 18, 2019

Senators Rand Paul and Mike Lee blocked the Senate’s attempt to fund it through 2090.

But Senator Lee was able to secure unanimous consent on two amendments and final passage is expected next week.

In addition to the 200 firefighters who have died from 9/11 related illnesses, 343 died on the day of the attack.

