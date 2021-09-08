20 years later: The long term effects Sept. 11 survivors, responders face

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, firefighters work beneath the destroyed mullions, the vertical struts that once faced the outer walls of the World Trade Center towers, after a terrorist attack on the twin towers in New York. Sept. 11 victims’ relatives are greeting the news of President Donald Trump’s now-canceled plan for secret talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban insurgents with mixed feelings. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK CITY (ABC4) – Two decades ago, nearly 3,000 people were killed and thousands were injured during the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the plane crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Researchers estimate nearly half a million people are at risk of adverse side effects caused by exposure to the physical, psychological, and emotional stressors of the days, weeks, and months after the attacks.

Today, the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP) says as of the start of 2021, 108,666 emergency responders, local workers, and resident survivors of the Sept. 11 attacks are enrolled in its medical monitoring and treatment program. The WTCHP was created after the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act of 2010 was signed into law.

Zadroga was a New York City Police detective who was among the first responders at the World Trade Center. He later died of a respiratory disease attributed to his participation in the rescue and recovery operations in the rubble of the Twin Towers. The 2010 law, dubbed the Zadroga Act, was credited in remembrance of his efforts and those of his colleagues.

The WTCHP provides medical monitoring and treatment for emergency responders, recovery and cleanup workers, and volunteers who helped at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the plane crash site near Shanksville, Penn.

Most of the thousands of members enrolled in the WTCHP are a part of a handful of clinical monitoring and treatment categories including cancer, mental health, musculoskeletal and acute traumatic injuries, and aerodigestive – affecting both the respiratory and digestive tracts. The program provides treatment for adverse health effects from exposure to the stressors of the terrorist’s attacks and offers initial screenings and treatment to those there during the attacks or who worked, lived, or went to school in the New York City disaster area on Sept. 11 or the months after.

Damage to the outer ring of the Pentagon is shown Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, after a hijacked airliner crashed into the building. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Rescue workers continue their efforts Monday, Sept. 24, 2001, at the site of the Sept. 11 World Trade Center terrorist attack in New York. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

FIremen walk through a dust and debris covered street in lower Manhattan Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, after a terrorist attack at the World Trade Center. Two jet planes were crashed into the twin towers, collapsing them and covering the area with the debris.(AP Photo/Richard Cohen)

An American flag at ground zero on the evening of Sept. 11, 2001 after the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

People run from the collapse of World Trade Center towers in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 after terrorists crashed two hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center and brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett)

In a report released Tuesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland says it is now believed “tens of thousands of responders and survivors have become sick or died because of their exposure.”

The WTCHP released new data about the members it serves earlier this summer. According to the report, these are the 10 most common certified conditions reported by members in the program, and a look at how many are impacted by each:

Certified Condition Responder Survivor Chronic Rhinosinusitis 27,248 6,180 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease 24,902 5,187 Cancers 14,431 9,279 Asthma 13,357 4,970 Sleep Apnea 14,594 1,414 Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) 8,850 3,687 Chronic Respiratory Disorder – Fumes / Vapors 7,609 1,210 WTC-Exacerbated Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease COPD 3,273 843 Anxiety Disorder (NOS)* 2,552 939 Major Depressive Disorder 2,514 847

After a decade of research, the WTCHP has released additional information about those enrolled in the program. Among that research, studies suggest a significant and persistent increased risk of PTSD among the affected population. Studies also found evidence of a modestly increased cancer risk in the World Trade Center population for all cancer combined, thyroid cancer, and prostate cancer, with intermittent indications of other excess cancers.

Below is a table with the 10 most common cancers among those involved with the WTCHP:

Certified Cancer Responder Survivor Non-melanoma Skin 5,232 1,171 Prostate 3,310 1,887 Breast – Female 373 1,466 Melanoma of Skin 1,111 394 Lymphoma 659 665 Thyroid 610 660 Lung/Bronchus 535 581 Kidney 585 392 Leukemia 473 381 Colon 442 332

According to WTCHP, 22,000 members have at least one cancer. Over 1,500 members who passed away also had cancer.

Here is a look at the states with the most members participating in the program:

Utah has between 50 and 99 people participating in the program.

To view the full report, and to learn more about the World Trade Center Health Program, click here.