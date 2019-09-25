2-year-old found on roof of Connecticut home, guardians arrested

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested two Ansonia, Conn. residents after a toddler was found on the roof of a home on Main Street Wednesday morning.

Ansonia Police received the report around 8:47 a.m. Wednesday. The 9-1-1 call was made by a woman on her way to work.

Caller: “I was driving to work on Main Street in Ansonia, and there’s a baby on top of a roof!” Dispatcher: “Where’s the car with the baby on it?” Caller: “No, there’s not a car. It’s the roof of a house!” – 9-1-1 call transcript 09/25/19, Ansonia 9-1-1 Emergency

The dispatcher promptly contacted police, and, upon arrival, police forced themselves into the house and were able to safely get the 2-year-old boy off of the roof.

An officer was able to talk to the toddler and keep him from moving around on the roof until he was rescued.

Police say the child did not appear injured but was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

David Hustek, 23, (Left) and Sarah Barker, 20 (Right) (Photo Ansonia Police Department)

Police found the child’s father, David Hustek, 23, and the child’s aunt, Sarah Barker, 20, sleeping through the whole incident.

The house was found to be in deplorable condition and was later condemned, according to police.

Hustek and Barker were both charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, and Reckless Endangerment. They are both being held on a $10,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26th.

