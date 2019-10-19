2 men rescued after boat catches fire off California coast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (ABC4 News) – Emergency crews with Orange County Sheriff’s Office raced to rescue people aboard a burning boat— about 10 miles of the coast of Newport Beach.

ABC4 News Managing Editor Andrew Teerlink was there and captured the video.

Rescuers were able to get the men off the boat then immediately worked to douse the flames.

ABC7 Los Angeles reported the men were returning from a diving trip at Catalina Island when they smelled smoke.

No one was injured in the incident.

