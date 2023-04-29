KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Two men were charged with burglary and theft after police say they stole NFL jerseys for top draft picks from areas requiring special NFL Draft access credentials.

Eric F. Lambkins, 41, and 19-year-old Jude Ocanas from Los Angeles, California each face charges of second degree burglary, stealing and a misdemeanor count of trespassing in the first degree.

According to court records, NFL officials reported that three jerseys were stolen from the Nike Room of the NFL Draft on Friday morning.

Detectives with the Kansas City Police Department reviewed security footage that showed that the defendants had credentials for the NFL Draft but not for those specific areas and not during that time.

The stolen jerseys were valued at $350 each, records show. The jerseys that were stolen were a blue Dallas Cowboys Jersey, a red San Francisco 49ers jersey and a Minnesota Vikings jersey.

Each jersey had “1” on the back and were available for the first round picks of those teams.

The defendants were arrested later that Friday as they were attempting to leave for their home state, according to officials. Two of the jerseys were reportedly found in their luggage.