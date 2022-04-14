GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after officials received a report of multiple dead animals being stored in a freezer in the garage of a home in Arizona.

On April 3, police were called to a home in the 3400 block of N. Kaba Rd. in Golden Valley for a welfare check.

The woman who made the report told police that she had reached an agreement with 43-year-old Michael Turland for him to take possession of her snakes and breed them. He was supposed to return the snakes back to the woman.

After a few months, the woman was unable to reach Turland to get her snakes back. The woman contacted the property owner of the home Turland was staying at and she was told Turland and his wife, Brooklyn Beck, had moved out of state and when they were cleaning the property — found the freezer full of dead animals in the garage. The woman believed some of those dead animals were hers.

When officials entered the home and located the freezer, they found 183 frozen animals of different breeds including dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats, and rabbits.

Several of the animals appeared to have been frozen alive due to their body positioning, officials say.

Police tried to make contact with Turland and his wife by phone but received no response.

On April 13 around 9:30 a.m. police were notified that Turland was at the Golden Valley home.

Turland was taken into custody and admitted to placing some of the animals in the freezer while they were alive.

He was arrested for 94 counts of felony animal cruelty.

Authorities are still looking to make contact with Turland’s wife for questioning in regards to the investigation.