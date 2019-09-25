13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate NYC fire dept. training academy

NEW YORK (WFLA) – Among the 301 graduates from the New York City Fire Department training academy Tuesday, 13 of them are children of firefighters killed on Sept. 11, according to KTVI.
Six of the graduates’ fathers died of 9/11-related illnesses.
“Every day that I came to the academy, I was grateful to be there and to follow in the footsteps of my father, brothers, uncle, and all those who came before. This is exactly where I want to be,” said Probationary Firefighter Rebecca Asaro.
Asaro’s father, Carl Asaro, was one of the 343 FDNY members killed on Sept. 11.
For photos of the graduation ceremony, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Davis County officials discuss protecting minors from harmful materials
- Add just five minutes to your beauty routine for whiter teeth from Power Swabs
- Americans aren’t eating as much sugar, but we can’t put down the carbs
- Utah political expert reacts to Trump’s transcript with Ukraine president
- “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s.” You can now apply for a job using Alexa and Google Assistant.