13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate NYC fire dept. training academy

NEW YORK (WFLA) – Among the 301 graduates from the New York City Fire Department training academy Tuesday, 13 of them are children of firefighters killed on Sept. 11, according to KTVI.

Six of the graduates’ fathers died of 9/11-related illnesses.

“Every day that I came to the academy, I was grateful to be there and to follow in the footsteps of my father, brothers, uncle, and all those who came before. This is exactly where I want to be,” said Probationary Firefighter Rebecca Asaro.

Asaro’s father, Carl Asaro, was one of the 343 FDNY members killed on Sept. 11.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro acknowledges the twenty one legacies graduating today from the FDNY Fire Academy. Each is following in the footsteps of his or her father, who made the Supreme Sacrifice in service to our city. Posted by New York City Fire Department (FDNY) on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

For photos of the graduation ceremony, click here.

LATEST STORIES: