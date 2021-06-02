12-year-old, 14-year-old fire at Florida deputies with guns, including AK-47

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida sheriff says his deputies did everything they could to de-escalate after a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy broke into a home, found weapons, and repeatedly fired at officers.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says deputies eventually shot the girl after she raised a pump-action shotgun at them, and the boy surrendered with an AK-47.
Chitwood says they ran away from a juvenile group home Tuesday night and were heard breaking into a home nearby.
Chitwood says deputies finally shot the girl multiple times and were providing medical aid when the boy surrendered.
The girl was in stable condition late Tuesday.