11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse’s home

CONCORD, Ca. (CNN) – Imagine working on the front lines fighting against the coronavirus pandemic and coming home to your own devastation.
That’s what happened to a nurse in northern California when she realized her puppy had been stolen.
According to police in Concord, California, the 11-week-old pup named Max was taken from the garage of his owner’s house on Saturday.
Surveillance camera images posted Monday night by police showed the pup, being picked up by a person on a bicycle.
