Crews battle fire on Navy ship in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Eleven sailors were hospitalized with minor injuries Sunday in a fire burning on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Dept. said multiple agencies had responded to the fire. It was reported just before 9 a.m. at 3455 Senn St. Units arrived on the scene at approximately 10:10 a.m., the department said. Nearly 180 fire personnel were assigned to the scene.

No word yet on the cause of the fire. At least one of the injuries was from an explosion, per SDPD.

The entire crew is off the ship and all have been accounted for, according to a tweet from the Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet. San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port, the Navy said.

Local, base and shipboard firefighters are responding to a fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) located on @NavBaseSD. Eleven Sailors have been transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The entire crew is off the ship and all are accounted. More information to follow. https://t.co/mcSl1FFa0u— Naval Surface Forces (@SurfaceWarriors) July 12, 2020

Crazy. Smoke billowing into the sky from a military ship fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard.@fox5sandiego #shipfire#SanDiego pic.twitter.com/rjEERpbpBH — Merrilee Moore (@mmooreofficial) July 12, 2020

Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/HooWIRcjU4 — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

SDFD is assisting on this fire on board the USS Bonhomme Richard. We are in unified command (partnered) with Federal Fire. #shipfire — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

Multiple agencies at scene with SDFD – 3455 Senn St. working a military ship fire. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/9u9HqDUM32 — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

Multiple agencies at scene with SDFD – 3455 Senn St. working a military ship fire. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/9u9HqDUM32 — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.