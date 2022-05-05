SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 100-year-old Brazilian man has broken the world record for longest time working at the same company.

Awarded by Guinness World Records, Walter Orthmann has been working at the same company for 84 years and 9 days, which was verified on January 6, 2022.

Orthmann began working in 1938 for a textile company in Santa Catarina, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Industrias Renaux S.A., and is now known as ReneauxView.

Orthmann was born in Santa Catarina, Brazil, which had a large German population. Due to financial troubles at home, Orthmann began looking for work at just 15 years old. Because of his proficiency in German, he was hired immediately at the textile company as a shipping assistant.

Orthmann was quickly promoted to a position in sales and moved on to become a sales manager. Orthmann says the best part about having a job is that it gives you a sense of purpose, commitment, and routine.

Walter Orthmann turned 100-years-old on April 19, 2022, and celebrated by having a party with coworkers, friends, and family.

Orthmann continues to work hard and enjoys going into the office every day. Orthmann told Guinness:

“I don’t do much planning, nor care much about tomorrow. All I care about is that tomorrow will be another day in which I will wake up, get up, exercise, and go to work; you need to get busy with the present, not the past or the future. Here and now is what counts. So, let’s go to work!”