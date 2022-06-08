ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A 10-year-old girl has been arrested after she allegedly shot and killed a woman in Orlando on Memorial Day.

The girl was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

Two women, identified as Lakrisha Isaac, 31, and Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, began fighting at the barbeque area of the Windsor Cove Apartments just before midnight on Memorial Day, WESH reports.

During the fight, Isaac allegedly handed her backpack to her 10-year-old daughter.

WESH reported witnesses saw the girl searching through the backpack as the two women fought. Then they heard a gunshot.

Deputies told WESH that the girl allegedly yelled, ”You shouldn’t have messed with my mother,” after she fired two rounds.

Rodgers was reportedly shot in the back of the head and later died at a hospital.

Isaac was arrested on multiple charges, including not properly storing a firearm and manslaughter by culpable negligence.

In a statement released Tuesday, State Attorney Monique H. Worrell called it “one of the most tragic cases” she has seen in her 22-year career.

“We encourage the public to remember—no matter your feelings surrounding this tragedy—this is still a child,” she added. “This shooting is an unimaginable tragedy that defies easy solutions.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.