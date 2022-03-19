UPDATE: 3/20/22 10:18 a.m.

DUMAS, Arkansas (ABC4) – Arkansas State Police have confirmed that at least 24 people were injured, and one person killed, in a shooting outside a car show in Dumas Saturday evening.

Arkansas State Troopers say that one suspect is in custody, and that a search will continue for others who may have been involved in the incident.

Several children were among the victims, according to the Dumas Police Chief.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3/19/22 8:50 p.m.

DUMAS, Arkansas (ABC4) – Arkansas State Police have confirmed one fatality in the shooting of at least 10 people at a car show in Dumas.

Mitchell McCoy, a news anchor at a sister station of ABC4 in Little Rock, Ark., tweeted about the incident, adding that Desha County Emergency Management disclosed that the shooting took place in the parking lot of the Mad Butcher and Fred’s located on US-165.

At least two victims were airlifted from the area’s parking lot, while many victims were taken to Delta Memorial Hospital. Some were also taken to McGehee Hospital, and one child was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

To watch video of the crowd gathered outside of Delta Hospital, click here.