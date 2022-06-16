(ABC4) – Schneider Electric has issued a recall on 1.4 million electrical panels due to an unsecured screw that could result in the load center overheating.

The product safety notice is for the QO Plug-on-Neutral Load Center.

Schneider says the wire binding screw within the lug body could potentially not be torqued properly to the Plug-on-Neutral bar. Over time, the unsecured electrical joint could result in listing the neutral connection and potentially lead to overheating the load.

This can lead to property damage and personal injury as a result, the company said.

The panels being recalled were manufactured between February 1, 2020, and January 12, 2022, at Schneider Electric Plant 15.

Consumers may have purchased the load center at an authorized Schneider Electric, home improvement, and hardware store, or provided by a home builder or electrical contractor.

Schneider will provide free inspection and repair for recalled products. The company posted a full list of catalog numbers impacts on its website.