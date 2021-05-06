1.1 million more stimulus payments sent out: Who can expect checks

(ABC4) – Another batch of over 1.1 million stimulus payments have been disbursed by the IRS.

This is the eighth batch of Economic Impact Payments from the American Rescue Plan.

In total, about 164 million payments valuing approximately $386 billion have been disbursed to Americans since March.

According to the IRS, the latest batch began processing on Friday, April 30, with an official payment date of May 5. If you are among the Americans receiving payments in this batch, you may have seen it in your account earlier as provisional or pending deposits.

Over half of these latest payments went to eligible individuals for whom the IRS didn’t have the needed information before issuing a stimulus check, but recently filed a tax return. Officials say that if you’re still missing a stimulus payment, filing your 2020 tax return can help the IRS get your money to you.

Additionally, the IRS says this batch of payments also includes ongoing supplemental payments for people who previously received payments based on their 2019 tax returns, but are eligible for a new or larger payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns.

If you are still awaiting your stimulus payment, don’t worry – the IRS will continue to make Economic Impact Payments on a weekly basis. Ongoing payments will be sent to eligible individuals the IRS didn’t have information for to issue a payment but who recently filed a tax return, and people qualifying for “plus-up” payments.

If you do not normally file a tax return, and have not received Economic Impact Payments, the IRS encourages you to file a 2020 tax return to get all of the benefits you are entitled to under the law, including tax credits such as the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, and the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Filing a 2020 tax return will also help the IRS determine whether you are eligible for an advance payment of the 2021 Child Tax Credit, which will be disbursed this summer.

People that do not normally file a tax return and do not receive federal benefits may also qualify for these stimulus payments. This includes those experiencing homelessness, the rural poor, and others. Individuals who did not get a first or second round stimulus check, or got less than the full amounts, may be eligible for the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, but first need to file a 2020 tax return. For more details, visit the IRS’s website.

You can use the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website to check the status of your stimulus or plus-up payments.