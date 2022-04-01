(ABC4) – Happy National Pet Day Utah!

Today we look at a few stats regarding our furry or scaly friends.

According to a survey conducted TopCashback, 27% of Americans spend more money on their pets than on themselves. Here’s how Americans answered the other seven questions.

Do you own a pet?

Yes – 81%

No- 19%

What kind of pets do you have?

Dog – 70%

Cat – 48%

Fish – 9%

Bird – 5%

How many pets do you own?

One – 42%

Two – 25%

Three – 12%

Four or more – 11%

On average, how much do you spend per pet each year (not including veterinarian expenses)?

$251-$500 (30%)

$501-$1000 (26%)

$100-$250 (23%)

More than $1,000 (15%)

Less than $100 (6%)

Do you buy holiday-specific gifts/treats for your pets?

Yes – 68%

No – 32%

Do you look for discounts when shopping for your pet?

Yes – 84%

Sometimes – 13%

No – 3%

What’s your favorite thing about having a pet? (Select all that apply)

Lowers my stress level -63%

Never feeling lonely – 57%

Having a “no questions asked” companion – 47%

Keeps me active – 41%

Looking to travel with your pet? According to data collected by Motel 6, Ogden was ranked as the #1 most pet-friendly road trip destination in Utah.