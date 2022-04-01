(ABC4) – Happy National Pet Day Utah!
Today we look at a few stats regarding our furry or scaly friends.
According to a survey conducted TopCashback, 27% of Americans spend more money on their pets than on themselves. Here’s how Americans answered the other seven questions.
Do you own a pet?
Yes – 81%
No- 19%
What kind of pets do you have?
Dog – 70%
Cat – 48%
Fish – 9%
Bird – 5%
How many pets do you own?
One – 42%
Two – 25%
Three – 12%
Four or more – 11%
On average, how much do you spend per pet each year (not including veterinarian expenses)?
$251-$500 (30%)
$501-$1000 (26%)
$100-$250 (23%)
More than $1,000 (15%)
Less than $100 (6%)
Do you buy holiday-specific gifts/treats for your pets?
Yes – 68%
No – 32%
Do you look for discounts when shopping for your pet?
Yes – 84%
Sometimes – 13%
No – 3%
What’s your favorite thing about having a pet? (Select all that apply)
Lowers my stress level -63%
Never feeling lonely – 57%
Having a “no questions asked” companion – 47%
Keeps me active – 41%
Looking to travel with your pet? According to data collected by Motel 6, Ogden was ranked as the #1 most pet-friendly road trip destination in Utah.