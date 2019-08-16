Shooting near Alabama campus kills 2, injures 3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A shooting on the edge of an Alabama college campus killed a student and another man and wounded three others.

Gunfire broke out Thursday night near Alabama State University in Montgomery. President Quinton T. Ross told a news conference Friday the shooting occurred at a business near the school.

Montgomery police say in a news release that Justin Martin, 24, and Jacquez Hall, 21, were killed. Hall was a student at the historically black school, university spokesman Ken Mullinax said.

“We have a tragic loss here at Alabama State University,” Ross said.

Ross said the shooting occurred off campus at a function hosted by a local business near campus. He said it was not a university sanctioned event and the school has a zero-tolerance policy for weapons on campus.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jarrett Williams says two other men were hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another man was hospitalized with a wound that isn’t life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation, and authorities say no arrests have been made.

The president says Alabama State is working with police to determine what happened.

What others are clicking on: