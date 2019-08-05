Remembering the victims: Lois Oglesby

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton community is mourning the lives lost in the Oregon District mass shooting on Sunday. Among those tragically lost is 27-year-old Lois Oglesby.

According to the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, Oglesby was the daughter of a long-time MVCAP employee, as well as a mother and had recently given birth to her second child.

The agency is holding a fundraiser for the family. More information about the fundraiser can be found on this Facebook post below.

Sinclair Community College in Dayton confirmed that Oglesby was once a student there.

“We are deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy that struck our community this weekend,” Dr. Steve Johnson, President of Sinclair Community College. “We grieve for all those impacted by this senseless act of violence,” Dr. Johnson said.

Dr. Johnson confirmed that both Oglesby and Logan Turner were students at the college.