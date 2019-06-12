Orlando marks 3 years since Pulse nightclub massacre

An outside view of the Pulse nightclub temporary memorial is seen before a news conference to introduce legislation that would designate the Pulse nightclub site as a national memorial, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been three years since 49 people were gunned down at an Orlando nightclub in what’s considered the worst attacked on gay people in U.S.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history until a year later, when 58 people were killed in a shooting along the Las Vegas Strip.

On Wednesday, cities around the state will pause to reflect and honor the memories of the victims. In Tampa, the Fortune Taylor Bridge was lit in rainbow colors as a tribute.

In Orlando, people will gather at the Pulse Interim Memorial for an annual remembrance ceremony. Pulse survivors and first responders will be in attendance along with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

On Monday, U.S. Reps. Darren Soto and Stephanie Murphy, both Democrats, said they were introducing legislation that would designate the site as a national memorial.

The Associated Press reports Pulse owner Barbara Poma has established a nonprofit to open a memorial and museum at the site. About $14 million has been raised for the $50 million project.

What others are clicking on: