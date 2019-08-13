How to spot toxic algae killing dogs

CNN- A warning for dog owners–after toxic algae is suspected in the deaths of four pets in two states.

It was supposed to be a doggie playdate, but within hours of leaving a Wilmington, North Carolina pond, the owners say each pet died.

Officials suspect blue-green algae is to blame.

The harmful algae can bloom anywhere in the U.S., in both fresh and marine waters as well as backyard pools and more, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The toxic algae can be green, blue, red or brown, and look like foam or scum on the surface of water.

It often smells bad and may attract animals.

If you spot the algae leave the area and don’t let your dog drink or play in the water.

If your dog has already been exposed, rinse the animal immediately in fresh, clean water wearing gloves to protect yourself as well because the toxins are also dangerous to humans.

Symptoms caused by toxic algae exposure can begin withing 15 minutes or take several days and include, diarrhea or vomiting, weakness or staggering, drooling, difficulty breathing, and seizures, according to the EPA.

