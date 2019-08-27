Newsfore Opt-In Form

Gronk announces partnership with CBD company

National News

by: Ariana Tourangeau and Monica Ricci

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WWLP) – Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced that he will be partnering with Abacus Health Products, a company that produces CBD products.

The announcement was made during a news conference on Tuesday morning. Gronk said for the first time in his life he is pain-free due to CBD.

He also addressed comeback rumors.

“I needed to recover. I was not in a good place,” Gronk said. “Football was bringing me down and I didn’t like it and I was losing that joy in life. Joy. I really was and I was fighting through it.”

Gronk said returning to football is not completely out of the question but not in the foreseeable future. “I knew my decision and I knew what I was doing when I made the decision. Going back to football is kind of the craziest thing to me right now.”

He said he hopes professional sports organizations consider allowing CBD products for players’ recovery.

“I believe it is the safest alternative way for a player to deal with pain,” Gronk said.

The three-time Super Bowl Champion retired with 79 TD catches, which is third all-time by a tight end.

Latest stories:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Videos

BYU hopes to keep emotions in check

Video

Cougars host Utah Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "BYU hopes to keep emotions in check"

Utes at full strength going into rivalry game

Video

Utes at full strength going into rivalry game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utes at full strength going into rivalry game"

Going Agg EPI 1 No agg bug

Video

Going Agg EP! No Agg Bug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Going Agg EPI 1 No agg bug"

Gary Andersen joins Real Sports Live

Video

Utah State head coach joins Real Sports Live

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gary Andersen joins Real Sports Live"
More Sports

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS