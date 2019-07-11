Newsfore Opt-In Form

Free slurpees at 7-Eleven today!

National News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: MGN Online

(CNN Newsource) – Today’s date is July 11 (7/11), and you should run, don’t walk to visit your nearest 7-Eleven store.

The world’s largest convenience retailer is celebrating its 92nd birthday, but instead of cake, they’re giving away free Slurpees!

You’ll also get a cute Instagram-worthy cup for free and great deals on food.

You can get a free small slurpee from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., while supplies last.

After you take a sip of that refreshing Slurpee, post a selfie to social media using the hashtag #TFW (that feeling when).

What others are clicking on:

The Forgotten War Heroes

Salt Lake City officials join loud rebuke of Inland Port protest

BYU announces updates to the Honor Code following student demands

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS