Free slurpees at 7-Eleven today!

(CNN Newsource) – Today’s date is July 11 (7/11), and you should run, don’t walk to visit your nearest 7-Eleven store.

The world’s largest convenience retailer is celebrating its 92nd birthday, but instead of cake, they’re giving away free Slurpees!

You’ll also get a cute Instagram-worthy cup for free and great deals on food.

You can get a free small slurpee from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., while supplies last.

After you take a sip of that refreshing Slurpee, post a selfie to social media using the hashtag #TFW (that feeling when).

