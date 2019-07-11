Charming Charlie files for bankruptcy again, will close all stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Charming Charlie on Thursday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close all of its 261 stores, according to USA TODAY.

This is the company’s second Chapter 11 filing.

Founded in Houston in 2004, Charming Charlie has stores in malls across the U.S.

The fashion accessories retailer had previously closed about 100 stores during its last bankruptcy, which ended in Apr. 2018.

More than 7,000 store closings are already in the works or completed so far in 2019 across the retail sector, according to Coresight Research.

Going-out-of-business sales are already underway as the company expects to shutter all stores by Aug. 31, according to a court filing.

