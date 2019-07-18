Newsfore Opt-In Form

Bust: 5.9 tons of marijuana found in California

Courtesy: Riverside Co. Sheriff’s Office

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC)- Around 5.9 tons of marijuana were discovered along with weapons and a honey oil lab in a series of pot busts in Perris on Thursday.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that 32 search warrants were served at illegal grow operations, which led to the discovery of the lab, 21 guns and 5.9 tons of marijuana.

At least 10 arrests have been made in the pot busts.

