FILE – In this June 4, 2014 file photo, Beth Chapman, left, and Duane Chapman arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn. . (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

Beth Chapman, a star on the show “Dog the Bounty Hunter” has passed away at the age of 51 after losing her battle with cancer.

She died Wednesday at a Honolulu hospital surrounded by family members after recently falling into a coma.

Her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman posted her passing on his Twitter account.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

