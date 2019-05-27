National Memorial Day service held in Arlington
Vice President Mike Pence lays a wreath and makes remarks at the Memorial Day service in Arlington, Virginia.
Baghdad court sentences fourth French IS member to death
BAGHDAD (AP) - The French former members of the Islamic State group were brought into the courtroom in Baghdad one after the other on Monday and made to sit inside a wooden cage in the middle. As they spoke in French, a government official typed up the translation into Arabic, which immediately appeared on a large screen behind the judge that the court could read.
Mustafa Mohammed Ibrahim became the fourth French citizen to be sentenced to death by a Baghdad court for joining the Islamic State group that once controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq before its defeat. His trial comes as questions swirl about the legal treatment of thousands of foreign nationals formerly with the extremist group.
Wearing a yellow uniform and plastic flip flops, Ibrahim, 37, told the judge, "I don't understand the charges."Read the Full Article
Austrian Chancellor Kurz ousted in no-confidence vote
VIENNA (AP) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was ousted by parliament in a no-confidence vote Monday, paving the way for a caretaker government before a new election in which the young leader and his People's Party could emerge with a stronger mandate.
The vote came after a week of turmoil at the top in Austria. Kurz pulled the plug on his coalition with the far-right Freedom Party after a video emerged showing that party's leader appearing to be offering lucrative government contracts to a purported Russian investor.
A new election is already planned for September, and President Alexander Van der Bellen now needs to appoint a caretaker government to serve until then.Read the Full Article
Fiat Chrysler wants to form global giant with Renault
PARIS (AP) - Fiat Chrysler proposed on Monday to merge with France's Renault to create the world's third-biggest automaker and combine their investments in the race to make new electric and autonomous vehicles.
The merged company would reshape the global industry: it would make some 8.7 million vehicles a year, leapfrogging General Motors and trailing only Volkswagen and Toyota.
Shares of both companies jumped over 10% on the news of the offer, which would see each side's shareholders split ownership in the new manufacturer.Read the Full Article
