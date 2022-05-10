UTAH (ABC4) – As gas prices continue causing pain at the pump, it appears the soaring costs will not be subsiding anytime soon.

Gas prices have reached a new record high on Tuesday, hitting a national average of $4.36 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the new record topped the previous high of $4.35 per gallon set on March 10. A new record high for diesel prices has also been reached at $5.53 per gallon. The previous diesel record was set on April 29 at $5.16 per gallon.

As the weather warms and folks start planning summer road trips, experts are concerned the prices will climb even higher.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Utah continues to hit higher than the national average at $4.49 per gallon as of May 10.

Although gas prices saw a slight decrease in April, oil prices never fully bounced back to pre-sanction prices. Experts now say the odds of the European Union implementing sanctions on Russian oil have increased, pushing volatile prices higher once again.

The national average has increased by over 15 cents per gallon just in the last week, experts say.

Experts say the stiff pricing of gasoline and oil will continue holding firm due to ongoing war escalations along with “plunging inventories of oil and refined products.”

“Liquid fuels have turned into liquid gold, with prices for gasoline and diesel spiraling out of control with little power to harness them as the imbalance between supply and demand globally continues to widen with each passing day,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Russia’s oil increasingly remains out of the market, crimping supply while demand rebounds ahead of the summer driving season. There’s little, if any, good news about fuel prices heading into summer, and the problem could become worse should we see an above-average hurricane season, which could knock out refinery capacity at a time we badly need it as refined product inventories continue to plummet.”