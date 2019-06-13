National child abuse seminar coming to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children will be holding a seminar in Salt Lake City in June.

From June 19 – 22, over 700 child maltreatment professionals including 250 from in Utah, will participate in the event being held at the Little America Hotel.

According to the most recent federal data, in 2017 10,612 Utah children were reported as being abused.

To learn more about the conference and the people who will be speaking you can visit their website.

