Breaking News
Trump says Press Secretary Sanders to leave White House

Newsfore Opt-In Form

National child abuse seminar coming to Salt Lake City

News
Posted: / Updated:

MGN Online

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children will be holding a seminar in Salt Lake City in June.

From June 19 – 22, over 700 child maltreatment professionals including 250 from in Utah, will participate in the event being held at the Little America Hotel.

According to the most recent federal data, in 2017 10,612 Utah children were reported as being abused.

To learn more about the conference and the people who will be speaking you can visit their website.

What others are clicking on:

Sentence too lenient? 120 days of jail time for former bishop guilty of sex crimes

Driver dies after hitting horse on I-15

California deputy dies after shooting; Utah man faces murder charge

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS