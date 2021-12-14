National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Bear

(ABC4) – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is adding some Jazz all-stars to its collection: shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and mascot Jazz Bear.

The bobblehead comes well-earned for Mitchell, having averaged 23.4 points a game in his NBA career and being selected as an NBA All-Star during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

(Courtesy of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

Debuting on November 4, 1994, Jazz Bear has performed at over 800 Utah Jazz games and is one of only 25 mascots to be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar stated, “With Donovan Mitchell being one of the biggest stars in the NBA and Jazz Bear cementing his status as one of the NBA’s most popular mascots, these bobbleheads are must-haves for Utah Jazz fans.”

The Donovan Mitchell bobbleheads are $30 each, while the Jazz Bear bobbleheads are $40. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which opened in Feb 2019, is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Click here to purchase Donovan Mitchell’s new bobblehead and here for Jazz Bear.