National Ability Center, Community Gather to Salute Military Heroes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The National Ability Center (NAC), a leading organization dedicated to empowering individuals of differing abilities hosted its 9th annual “Saluting Our Heroes” luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. The luncheon promotes the robust resources and programs that the National Ability Center is devoted to providing service members and veterans impacted while serving our country.

Military heroes and their families were honored at the nearly decade-long Salt Lake City tradition. This year’s keynote speaker was New York Times bestselling author, James Bradley. His book, “Flags of our Fathers” was made into a major motion picture directed by Clint Eastwood and tells the historic story of five U.S. Marines and a Navy corpsman raising the American flag during the Battle of Iwo Jima and the Seventh War Loan Drive that followed the battle. NAC military participant, Ginger Mercer, Ret. U.S. Army, spoke about her experiences with the diverse outdoor recreation programming offered year-round at the facilities. Utah Lt. Governor Spencer Cox opened the luncheon.

To discover more about the National Ability Center and its services and how you can get involved, click here.