Nate Lyday’s name unveiled at Ogden’s Fallen Officer Memorial

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) –Fallen Officer Nate Lyday’s name was unveiled at the Odgen City Fallen Officer Memorial Thursday morning.

Officer Nate Lyday, 24, was killed in the line of duty on May 28 while responding to a domestic incident in Ogden. Lyday had served in the department for 15 months.

Officer Lyday comes from a family of officers, his father was a police officer and his brother currently works as a code enforcement officer for Ogden City. “He worked over an above the call of duty,” said Lt. B. Eynon with Ogden Police.

Ogden Police say they want to send a special thank you to the Mark H Bott Company and their immense generosity.

Officer Lyday is survived by his wife and family.