NASCAR Racing returns to Utah Motorsports Campus

TOOELE VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Professional stock car racing is returning to Utah Motorsports Campus at the end of June.

In a press release issued by UMC, the action will return, along with spectators, on Saturday, June 27 to their facility located at 512 Sheep Ln in Erda.

The event will be a one-day show, with practice, qualifying and two 30-lap races taking place on the 2.2-mile East Course. Gates will open at 11 a.m. and an official schedule is expected to be released soon.

Tooele County is allowing 500 spectators to attend the event and all guests’ temperatures will be taken at the gate, and social-distancing rules will be required to be followed.

The UMC staff will wear masks, and public areas will be disinfected on an ongoing basis.

Fans attending the ARCA Menards Series West event will be able to purchase rental karting and mini-moto sessions at the UMC Kart Center and a new UMC Fun Depot will be open, games like Archery Tag, Nerf Wars and Dodgeball.

There will be food options available with both the Fast Track and Throttle cafes open for business and there will be a variety of food trucks.

The evening races will kick off with Skydive Utah performing a skydive into the track with an American flag.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

The series is presented by Eneos Oil and the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.