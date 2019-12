ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Narrows is closed at Zion National Park due to elevated water levels.

Park officials say the flow of the North Fork of the Virgin River exceeded 150 cubic feet per second.

The Narrows and all routes that exit through the Narrows are closed, according to park officials. They say the bottom-up Narrows will reopen after CFS is below 150.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

