A loud boom was heard in Draper around 1 a.m. on Mar. 18. A local resident, Ian Gilespie, captured this photo. (Courtesy of Ian Gilespie)

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — A loud ‘boom’ was heard across the Bluffdale area around 1 a.m. on Mar. 18 according to police scanners.

The loud explosive sound, heard by many during the night, is still under investigation with some initial ideas ruled out, according to Draper City Council Member Tasha Lowery.

Many Draper residents were awakened by the sound and began sharing their theories online ranging from a meteor crash to a large-scale Geneva Rock explosion, according to resident Ian Gilespie.

Gilespie was laying in bed setting his alarms for the morning when he saw a bright flash of light from the window. He said he went to the window when a loud boom occurred around 15 seconds after the flash, followed by a plume of smoke.

Gilespie said he captured a few photos and shared them immediately on Facebook where other neighbors were also talking about the incident.

“It was really unsettling for us to hear that,” Gilespie said. He said his community in Steep Mountain was “tight-knit” with many expressing to each other that they had never heard anything like it in the roughly two decades since the houses were built.

While some thought it was a meteor or firework, Gilespie said his first instinct was to think of Geneva Rock which is mining in the hills and has notified residents of small-scale explosions in the past. However, officials say that Geneva Rock is not responsible.

Authorities “are still not completely sure what it actually was,” Lowery wrote in a social media post, “we can confirm that it was not a faulty transponder station nor was it activity by Geneva Rock.”

While there are no answers yet, officials say the situation is currently being investigated.

“It seems like this time we don’t have a firm answer, but I’m happy to see the authorities are investigating further,” Gilespie said.

This is a developing story and more information will be released once it becomes available.