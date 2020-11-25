“My Life as a Wannabe Balanced Mom”

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Blogger and author of “Wannabe Balanced Mom” Crystal Escobar sat down with us to share her personal journey and tell us how her book came to be. She believed balance was about how many things she could get done while maintaining her sanity and responsibilities as a mother. She tells us she falsely believed that a perfect blueprint existed somewhere in google.

In her book, she talks about her breakdown that led to her breakthrough. It took her throwing out all her beliefs as she adapted from childhood to get to a place where she could learn how to listen to her own intuition. Crystal didn’t realize she was out of alignment with her true authentic self, and made the decision to leave the religion she’d grown up in behind.

Since then, she turned her obsession into her profession and now coach women who struggle with perfectionism tendencies and people pleasing.

Crystal is offering a discount for those joining her life coach program before January!

Check out her podcast “Wannabe Balanced”, where she’s been documenting her journey for the past few years. Find her online wannabebalanced.com and on IG @wannabebalanced