‘My daughter was crying’: Parents emotional after West High lockdown

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The morning after an alleged gun threat made the rounds on social media and eventually put West High School on lockdown Monday morning, parents and students are still on edge in the wake of yesterday’s frightening scenario.

Parents are questioning just how comfortable they are with sending their kids back to the school campus.

Tracy, who didn’t want to reveal her last name, says her son attends West High. She tells ABC4, “It was a little intimidating at first, but I’m super proud of how the school, the police and district handled the situation.”

She adds that her son was nervous heading back into school this morning, but felt calm enough to head back into class. But that wasn’t the case for everyone. One student’s mother says her daughter had some reservations about going back inside the school today.

“My daughter was crying to get out of the car today,” says Violet Maw of Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City School District leaders say resources are being offered to students and staff who feel impacted by yesterday’s threat. But the parents we spoke with say it was important to have that conversation before their children returned to school this morning.

Maw says, “I just gave her the option of not going to school today, but she still came anyway.”

While things appear back to normal today, and SLCPD says they’re continuing their investigation into yesterday’s frightening event, they say it’s crucial to ensure all threats are reported to authorities as soon as possible.

Sergeant Mark Wian of Salt Lake City Police says they take any sort of threat very seriously.

“That report can come from anyone, it can come from a student, parent, or school official,” says Wian.

And that’s the message the parents we spoke with today, as well to their children, are echoing.

“I told my son that he should report it to a teacher or counselor as soon as possible,” says Tracy.

These parents say they’re grateful to the individuals who reported the Snapchat post yesterday, saying they were the real heroes of this situation.