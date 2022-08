The Moab Music Festival kicks off on August 22, and runs through September 16th! There’s nothing like hearing the talents of world-renowned musicians echoing through special spots of Moab, just ripe for the acoustics!

We chat with the incredibly talented and kind trio of Time For Three. Ranaan Meyer, Nicholas “Nick” Kendall, and Charles Yang describe the one-of-a-kind experience for us, and we can’t wait to see them in action!

Hop online for tickets and details: moabmusicfest.org/calendar