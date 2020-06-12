SALT LAKE CITY: (ABC4 News) – The fifth and final Thanksgiving Point venue, the Award-winning Museum of Natural Curiosity and accompanied High Ropes Course will open on Monday, June 15th.

This will be the last venue to open, All the Thanksgiving point venues and most eateries are now open to the public. But there are rules to follow. State officials are deeply concerned about all of us following the safety rules due to the recent spike in COVID-19 Cases

According to a press release sent to ABC4.news, there are social distancing limitations and limited admissions in place. Some areas of these venues will remain closed for the time being. All ticketing is limited and advanced tickets are required. Tickets are available at thanksgivingpoint.org

The following areas will still be unavailable for guest usage:

Temple Climber play area (Museum of Natural Curiosity)

Touch Tunnel (Museum of Natural Curiosity)

Dinosaur Dig Pit (Museum of Ancient Life)

“Because of the hands-on nature of the Museum of Natural Curiosity, we wanted to take extra steps to ensure proper safety procedures prior to reopening.” “stated Mike L Washburn, President and CEO of Thanksgiving Point. “The safety of our guests and employees remains our top priority while we are anxious to invite the community to return safely and responsibly.”

Ashton Gardens and Farm Country opened on May 1 following moderate risk guidelines. After, the Museum of Ancient Life and the Butterfly Biosphere opened.

Masks are not required but are strongly encouraged. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout guest areas. Other safety measures include monitoring team member’s daily temperatures, requiring employee face coverings, and additional cleaning and sanitation measures for public spaces.