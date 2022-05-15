MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a burglary incident that took place in Murray on May 14 was witnessed by several individuals attempting to commit the first-degree felony in broad daylight.

Kevin Michael Harris Cropper, 31, is facing one count of aggravated burglary after allegedly attempting to forcibly and unlawfully enter a residence.

According to police documents, Cropper was observed and captured on security cameras allegedly trying to break into a home with multiple victims inside, several of which were children, one as young as eight-years-old.

While trying to close the door on the Cropper, he allegedly grabbed one of the victims by the shoulders causing bodily injury to the victim who was recovering from thoracic surgeries, according to the affidavit.

Police documents note that Cropper was detained at gunpoint by a neighbor who heard the victims yelling until police arrived on the scene.

Officers with the Murray Police Department (MPD) stated that Cropper did not express any remorse or an understanding of the seriousness of the crime he committed, telling law enforcement that he was the “hero of this incident” and “should not be going to jail.”

At this time, Cropper has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.