MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

The Murray Police Department is searching for a man wanted for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage. Authorities say he was seen throwing away vehicle parts during the video capture.

(Courtesy of the Murray Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Murray Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Murray Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Murray Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Murray Police Department)

The man was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt and dark-colored pants. He was seen standing next a white truck with black paint on the lower half of the chassis.

Police are trying to identify the man and his vehicle he was seen driving in.

If you recognize this man or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact authorities at (801) 264-2658 and reference case MR22-12403.