Murray Police searching for suspect in car chase and crash stemming from a paintball gun

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The Murray Police Department is looking for a suspect Tuesday night after they got out of a silver BMW involved in a car chase and crash that started from a paintball gun.

Murray Police said chase started in Murray and ended in South Salt Lake around 2700 S 300 E.

The incident also led to 3 schools in the South Salt Lake area being put into a precautionary lockdown after reports of shots being fired in the area.

The street was lined with dozens of police cars trying to make sense of what happened.

Murray Police said local workers told police they had been shot at in Murray with a paintball gun on two separate occasions.

The workers then got into their car and followed the suspect’s silver BMW from Murray into South Salt Lake.

“Anytime something like that happens we recommend you give us a call and have us take care of the issue that way we can keep everyone safe,” said Murray police officer Taylor Blauer.

Police said the workers told them a real gun had been shot at them but they havent been able to confirm that.

This is why multiple Granite School District Schools were on precautionary lockdown for a couple of hours Tuesday afternoon.

That lockdown was lifted shortly after 2 P.M. Tuesday afternoon.

Blauer said the two cars crashed and the suspect’s vehicle was disabled.

“Anytime a situation like this happens we are always concerned for everyone involved’s safety,” said Blauer. “Luckily at this point as far as we are aware nobody was injured but we couldn’t say it wouldn’t have gone another way,”

Murray Police said one suspect is in custody and the other is still on the loose.

If you know anything that happened here at 2700 S 300 E you are asked to call Murray Police dispatch at 801-840-4000.