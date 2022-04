MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

Police are searching for a man involved in a suspected fraud case.

The Murray Police Department has released surveillance camera footage showing the suspect at a cashier counter.

(Courtesy of Murray Police Department)

(Courtesy of Murray Police Department)

(Courtesy of Murray Police Department)



(Courtesy of Murray Police Department)

Police say the man was seen driving a silver-colored sedan that was also caught on security camera.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen this man to contact authorities at (801) 264-2658 and reference case MR22-6078.