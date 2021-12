MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray Police are asking for public help in identifying a man suspected of committing multiple frauds.

The man is suspected of committing multiple frauds in Murray and drives a red hatchback.

Courtesy: Murray Police Department

If you know this individual or recognize him please call Murray City Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case MR21-33648