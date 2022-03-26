MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman driving a motorcycle was transported to the hospital on March 26 following a vehicle collision.

The Murray Police Department (MPD) has confirmed to ABC4 that officers were dispatched to the area of 4900 South 900 East at 2:00 p.m. when a vehicle turning left struck a motorcyclist.

The woman driving the motorcycle has since been transported to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.

The suspect, a man, is said to be collaborating with law enforcement officials.

At this time, a major crash team is tending to the scene, while lanes in the area are expected to be closed for the next hour.