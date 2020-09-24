VIDEO: Murray mechanics help rescue kitten who got stuck in dashboard of car

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It wasn’t a typical day at work for some mechanics in Murray after a customer asked for help in pulling their new kitten out of their dashboard.

John Chambers-Thieling, service advisor for Tim Dahle Nissan in Murray said the owner called them and asked if they could help retrieve the kitten. Once they agreed, they drove their car, and the kitten, over to the dealership.

“In my job, you never know what can happen,” said Chambers-Thieling. “I took a call from a very distraught lady this morning, stating their new rescue Kitten had gotten stuck behind the dash in their car.”

Chambers-Thieling told them to “bring it right in.”

Below is the video of the rescue Chambers-Thieling posted to his social media: