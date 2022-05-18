MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Murray School District has reported that Murray High School is experiencing a building-wide power outage on Wednesday.

The school district stressed the necessity of dismissing both students and teachers at 12 p.m. as interior temperatures continue to rise.

The cause of the power outage is not yet known at this time.

District transportation, following normal bus routes, is set to begin at the normal time of 2 p.m. Students are welcome to remain in the school’s common areas until then.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” said school officials. “We will keep you updated on ParentSquare, the district and school websites, and social media as we learn more information.”