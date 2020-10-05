Murray High School closed for two weeks due to positive Covid-19 cases

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Murray High School will be closed beginning Monday morning and for the next two weeks due to positive Covid-19 cases, according to the Murray School District.

According to the Murray School District’s social media page, all teachers and students will begin remote, on-line learning starting Monday morning for the next 14 days.

Health Department regulations protocols suggest closing schools once the positive case threshold reaches 15 or more cases.

The Murray School District will continue to evaluate the situation and deep-clean the entire school. School district officials hope to reopen Murray High School on October 19th.