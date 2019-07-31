Murray firefighters investigate 3 fires in 15 minutes

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters call it “pretty unusual” — three fires reported near each other, all within about 15 minutes.

All of them were reported during Tuesday’s rush hour.

“To have three fires come in within 15 minutes is pretty unusual,” said Assistant Chief Chad Pascua with Murray Fire.

“Especially with it being the middle of July, end of July, we’re looking at the highest temperatures we’ve had all year, and with the fuels being so dry and it being windy today — fires can spread very quickly and cause a lot of damage. And potentially kill people,” added Pascua.

No property damage was reported and nobody was hurt. Firefighters aren’t ruling out arson but they don’t yet have a cause.

